Conway takes advantage of turnovers to down North Little Rock

Conway wasn't perfect Friday night, but it used a perfect combination to knock off a long-time nemesis.

The No. 4 Wampus Cats scored 21 points off three, first-half turnovers by No. 3 North Little Rock and used their high-powered, up-tempo offense to run away to a dominant 38-10 victory at Charging Wildcat Stadium.

Quarterback Donovyn Omolo completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards with 3 touchdowns and running back Boogie Carr carried 20 times for 123 yards and a score for Conway (4-1, 2-0 7A-Central), which had lost the previous six meetings between the two teams. The Wampus Cats, however, emphatically put an end to that streak with perhaps its most impressive showing of the season.

"We had a such a great week of practice, and I think this was a great reflection of that," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "The way the kids just focused in on this game. Really, you can circle every game in the 7A-Central, but our guys definitely had this one circled."

The Wampus Cats zeroed in on North Little Rock (4-1, 1-1) from the opening kick and never allowed the Charging Wildcats a chance to establish any consistency on either side of the ball.

Conway reeled off touchdowns on three of its four possessions during the first two quarters. And on the series where they didn't score, the Wampus Cats quickly made amends by returning an interception for a touchdown moments later.

Utility back Manny Smith caught two of Omolo's touchdown passes while receiver West Boudreaux hauled in the other for the Wampus Cats, who also stayed in step with both top-ranked Bryant and No. 2 Cabot atop the conference standings. Conway will play at Cabot next week.

But the Wampus Cats took care of business Friday night against a team that's had its number for the past five seasons.

North Little Rock had outscored Conway 202-93 in the team's head-to-head matchups dating back to 2017 – stretch that also included a 49-14 thrashing in the Class 7A semifinals. However, the Charging Wildcats couldn't get out of their own way at times, particularly in the first half.

After intercepting a pass from North Little Rock quarterback Malachi Gober on the Charging Wildcats' opening series, Conway took a 7-0 lead when Omolo found Boudreaux over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown with 6:43 left in the first quarter. North Little Rock countered with a 12-play, 72-yard march that ended with a 21-yard field goal from Devin Jackson to cut into its early hole.

From there, though, it was all Wampus Cats.

Carr scored on an 8-yard run with 10:50 to go in the second before Conway extended its lead to 21-3 at the 6:45 mark when Garrett Sanders picked off a tipped ball from Gober and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, the Charging Wildcats drove deep inside Wampus Cats' territory and had a first-and-goal from the 7. But on third down, Gober had the ball stripped and recovered by a Conway defender.

The Wampus Cats took over and moved 85 yards in four plays, with Omolo connecting with Smith for an 11-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

"We had some things fall right for us," Fimple explained. "In these games here, any time you can go on the road and gain a little momentum with some big plays, it's huge. You've got a hostile environment that has great fan support, and things like that. And I just thought the kids overcame it.

"When it got rolling there, our kids capitalized."

Conway pushed its advantage to 35-3 in the third on a 40-yard score from Omolo to Smith. Adrian Mejia nailed a 26-yard field goal with 6:04 left in the game to push the Wampus Cats' cushion to 35.

Gober, who had a touchdown run with less than 40 seconds left in the game, finished 19-of-35 passing for 200 yards with 2 interceptions. Running back Torrance Moore was held to 49 yards rushing on 16 carries.

"I'm sure I'll find something on film that I wasn't happy about," Fimple said. "But I'm gone enjoy this one until midnight. And then, it's on to Cabot."

Conway running back Boogie Carr pulls in a reception in front of North Little Rock linebacker Davian Vayson during Friday night’s game. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/102chsnlr. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)