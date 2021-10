EIGHT MAN

LITTLE ROCK HALL 58, MOUNTAIN PINE 34

MOUNTAIN PINE – Cameron Lytle accounted for five touchdowns, including three on the ground, as Little Rock Hall (5-0) kept its perfect record intact.

Lytle scored on runs for 4, 8 and 24 yards and tossed a 34-yard score to Myles House for the Warriors. Darius Woodus had touchdown runs of 12 and 40 yards, while Jakorei Foreman-Carter scored on a pair of 5-yard runs. Foreman-Carter also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Lytle.