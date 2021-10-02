EIGHT MAN

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 47, MIDLAND 8

Stephen Munson completed 10 of his 12 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead Episcopal Collegiate (3-2) in a home win over Midland (1-3).

The Wildcats were aided by a balanced rushing attack. Munson picked up for 46 yards and a touchdown, Wesley Wright had 50 yards and a score, and Quin Clark ran for 32 yards.

Lance Viscioni Wilson was the team's leading receiver, hauling in 3 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Episcopal Collegiate's Charlie Moore had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.