FORDYCE 28, CARLISLE 12

FORDYCE -- Thanks in large part to a 14-point fourth quarter, Fordyce (3-2) was able to beat Carlisle (0-5).

The Redbugs had a 7-6 lead on the Lions heading into halftime, but an 11-yard touchdown pass by Trenton Gamble, as well as 10- and 50-yard scoring runs by Christian Belin in the fourth quarter gave Fordyce what it needed to keep the game out of reach.