Gear leads UA women's victory charge

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior Krissy Gear said she felt nervous before Friday's Chile Pepper race after she wasn't able to finish at the Dellinger Invitational last week in Eugene, Ore., because of back spasms.

"I thought it would be a better day," Gear said. "I didn't think it was going [to be] a good day -- especially not as good as it was. I kept telling myself, 'If you feel good, run. If you feel bad, run.' More than anything I was super elated I was able to finish the race, because last week I was really disappointed with myself."

Gear not only finished the Chile Pepper, she won the 5,000-meter race in a personal-best 16:24.3 at Arkansas' Agri Park course.

It was the first cross country victory for Gear, an All-American whose specialities are the mile and 1,500 meters.

"Krissy was in total control, and I think that was a big confidence boost for her," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "The 5,000 or 6,000 is not her forte, but she proved she's really fit."

The No. 10 Razorbacks held out several of their top runners, but Gear led Arkansas to the team title with 45 points in the 38-team field that ran in the faster race while 39 teams competed in a preliminary race. Tulsa, ranked No. 14, was second with 132 points.

Gracie Hyde, an Arkansas junior from Jonesboro, finished seventh in 17:09.7.

Arkansas State University senior Pauline Meyer was fourth in 16:58.6 to lead the Red Wolves to an eighth-place finish with 255 points.

Also scoring for the Razorbacks were Carmie Prinsloo (eighth), Corie Smith (11th) and Julia Paternain (18th).

"I'm very, very happy with our overall performance," Harter said. "Because most of the people that competed here ran their full 'A' squad.

"It just shows our depth. I think we're good. I think we're going to be a major player."

Hyde ran her sixth race on the UA course, including two when she ran at Benton High School and two when she ran at the University of Central Arkansas.

"I have nothing but respect for my old school and all of my old teammates, but I love being a Hog," Hyde said. "It was nice to run here and have this be my home course."

Gear said she started feeling more confident after the first mile.

"I felt like I was finally finding my groove," she said. "A big emphasis was to finish the race, no matter how it goes.

"So it's super awesome to cross the line and finish the whole distance, and then to feel that strong and capable.

"I've been a little doubtful in myself the last couple of weeks. So it's nice to realize, 'Hey you're not doing as poorly as you think.' That was really encouraging and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

The No. 8 Arkansas men's team, which sat out its top six runners from last week's victory at a meet in Boston, was led Friday by a second-place finish from sophomore Myles Richter, who ran the 6,000-meter course in 23:33.5.

Oklahoma City sophomore Zouhair Talbi won in 23:28.5.

The Razorbacks finished tied for fourth in the team race with 192 points. Colorado School of Mines, a Division II power, won with 39 points.

Richter ran a personal-best by more than 30 seconds.

"I'm happy to be able to pull that off this early in the season," Richter said. "We're looking to put together a national championship team, and I'm just trying to do my part."

Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said Richter put himself in position to challenge for a scoring spot on the team for the SEC and NCAA Championships.

"Myles made a good case for himself," Bucknam said. "It was great to see him run like that.

"We had a hellacious workout on Tuesday, and I wasn't sure how much he had left in his legs, but he's a tough competitor."

Elias Schreml, an Arkansas freshman, ran unattached and finished 15th in 24:22.7.

"That was his first collegiate race," Bucknam said. "We'll see, but we might need to take the redshirt off of him."