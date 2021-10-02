The world in brief: Guinean junta gives no election update

Guinean junta gives no election update

CONAKRY, Guinea -- Coup leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya gave no timeline for holding new elections in Guinea as the junta swore him in as president Friday, though he pledged not to run as a candidate once the vote is organized.

Doumbouya's inauguration comes nearly a month after his junta overthrew President Alpha Conde, whose popularity had plummeted after he pursued a third term saying term limits didn't apply to him.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS then suspended Guinea's membership and called for the junta to release the 83-year-old Conde, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

While the junta has pledged to organize democratic elections, it has yet to outline a time frame for doing so. Earlier this week, junta members outlined their plans for the political transition, saying Doumbouya would serve as president and a civilian prime minister also would be chosen.

On Friday, he also told Guineans that the country needs a new constitution and an overhaul of its electoral files, both time-consuming endeavors that observers say could be used to delay a future vote.

Former Malawi official kills himself

BLANTYRE, Malawi -- A former government minister in Malawi killed himself at the parliament building with a pistol he concealed in his wheelchair to get past security, police and parliament officials said Friday.

Clement Chiwaya, 50, who also was a former deputy parliament speaker, shot himself in the head Thursday in front of parliament clerk Fiona Kalemba in her office, authorities said.

Police said a note Chiwaya wrote before the suicide referred to his two-year argument with parliament officials over who should pay for crash damage to his vehicle.

In the note, Chiwaya complained that he had been "begging" for parliament to replace his damaged vehicle, which he insisted it was required to do. A court also ruled parliament should replace the vehicle.

He bought the vehicle in 2019 from parliament at the end of his five-year term as a lawmaker but officials delayed in transferring ownership to him, leading to the insurance being invalid at the time of the crash six months later.

The vehicle was modified to allow Chiwaya, who had polio as a child, to drive it.

In a statement, parliament said Chiwaya had set off alarms when he passed through metal detectors at the entrance of the building in the capital city of Lilongwe, but security personnel thought it was his wheelchair and didn't search him or the chair. Parliament said it would enhance security around the building.

China shows military force near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China's National Day.

The People's Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The first group of planes included 18 J-16 fighter jets and two H-6 bombers.

China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.

Last week, China flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan's involvement in international organizations.

Suspect arrested in Rohingya killing

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Police in Bangladesh said Friday they arrested a suspect in the killing of a key Rohingya leader, who was a prominent voice for the repatriation of the refugees to Burma.

Mohibullah, who was known by one name, had been an international advocate for Rohingya rights, including traveling to the White House for a meeting on religious freedom in 2019.

He was fatally shot late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district in southern Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims had fled persecution in Burma. No group has claimed responsibility.

The man arrested Friday also was a Rohingya, said Naimul Haque, a senior official of the Armed Police Battalion. He gave no other details and said he was being questioned.

Mohibullah's brother Habibullah told reporters that the assailants covered their faces during the attack but that he recognized some of them. He was with Mohibullah during the attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was saddened by the killing and praised Mohibullah as a brave and fierce advocate for Rohingya rights.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees also condemned the killing and called for the government to do its best to protect the refugees.