HARDING ACADEMY 38, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

SEARCY -- With stout defense and a big game from running back Andrew Miller, Harding Academy (4-2, 1-0 3A-2) rolled over Mountain View (4-2, 0-1).

Miller ran 14 times for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 3 receptions for 34 yards.

Kade Smith completed 14 of 17 passes for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns, caught by Landon Koch and Jackson Fox.