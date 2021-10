HECTOR 46, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 8

Hector Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 4-2A) used a dominant offensive first half to secure a win over Conway Christian (0-5, 0-2).

The Wildcats scored 36 points in the first two quarters led by an efficient passing attack.

Hector quarterback Jackson Taylor had 183 passing yards and four touchdowns and was complemented by running back Mason Reid, who had 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.