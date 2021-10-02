MASTERSON ONLINE: Hillerman's proud legacy

The work of my late journalism professor at the University of New Mexico, in his compelling detective novels set in the state's Navaho Nation, is undergoing a resurgence of national interest.

As a freshman at the Albuquerque-based university, I was fortunate enough to land a place in Tony Hillerman's beginning journalism class. That was a few years before he began publishing 30 books of fiction, including 18 best-selling novels in his Navaho mystery series that would earn him a honored place among America's top crime novelists.

A talented newspaperman, Hillerman, who died in 2008, had been decorated as a soldier in World War II (Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart) before returning to eventually become editor of the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Oklahoma native earned his master's degree in journalism at UNM and began his teaching career in 1966. A year later, I was sitting in his class.

In the classroom with about 20 students, the easy-going author, often wearing a rumpled sport coat, chain-smoked and paced his way through classroom hours, using the blackboard to illustrate how best to write clearly while using forceful verbs and adverbs to hold readers' attentions.

He was anything but self-absorbed or impressed with his writing abilities, opting instead to interact with humility aimed at hopefully turning us wannabe journalists into the real things.

I don't recall him even mentioning his interest in writing books, which leads me to believe those chapters of his life likely began during that year.

As life unfolded, Hillerman was to become one of two journalism professors from the 1960s era who would make enduring impacts on my chosen career. He set the wheels in motion by grabbing my attention. Professor Gerald Dean Duncan at the University of Central Arkansas between 1968 and 1971 would hone that interest into what's now become 50 years of reporting and writing.

Hillerman, like Duncan, was a soft-spoken and congenial man, always available for conversation and questions after class. His accessible approach certainly enabled me to form a closer bond than if he had been aloof and preoccupied.

I'm pleased to see that Hillerman's contributions both to my craft and the literary world are enjoying a second wind.

For instance, a fresh television program related to Hillerman's work, called "Dark Winds," produced by AMC Network's Dark Winds Production and the pilot produced by Robert Redford and George R. Martin, is in production.

The first major biography and comprehensive portrait, "Tony Hillerman: A Life" by author James McGrath Morris, will be published Oct. 14 by the University of Oklahoma Press.

A press release notes that "Hillerman simultaneously transformed a traditional genre and unlocked the mysteries of the Navajo culture to an audience of millions through his best-selling Leaphorn and Chee Navajo Tribal Police detective novels. In weaving together all the elements of the author's life, Morris drew on the untapped collection of the author's papers, extensive archival research, interviews with friends, colleagues, and family, as well as travel in the Navajo Nation."

Three-time Audie Award winner for best audiobook narration, George Guidall, who gave voice to Hillerman's novels, has completed narrating the biography.

Anne Hillerman, Tony's daughter, is completing her seventh novel, as she continues her father's niche legacy that began more than a half-century ago.

And finally, the Southwest World Fiesta will celebrate Hillerman Day, set for Oct. 20.

None of us fresh-faced freshmen in his journalism 101 class had any inkling at the time just how internationally renowned this unassuming journalism professor would become beginning in 1970.

But I thank him again today for inspiring my interest in the craft and all he came to contribute to our nation through such imaginative storytelling and superb writing skills set in my second favorite state.

Money and politics

I'm far from alone in believing how badly enormous loads of election campaign money have perverted and corrupted our nation's political process over recent decades.

And now, finally, amid all the political division and demonizing, there is an effort in Congress (supposedly supported by 75 percent of Americans; why not 100 percent?) to end this domination of big money in our elections.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) re-introduced a constitutional amendment in mid-September to end unlimited political spending by overturning the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United ruling.

The Democracy for All Amendment would ensure all Americans have an equal voice in our elections and that politicians listen closely to their constituents rather than their wealthiest donors. The lead sponsors of the House version of the amendment include Reps. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), John Katko (R-N.Y.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

"Ensuring we are truly a government 'of the people, by the people, for the people' is a core democratic value that all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, hold dear. That's why this constitutional amendment is so necessary, and on Constitution Day, I'm glad to announce I'll be leading the charge to return the power to the people and get special interest and dark money out of our elections," Shaheen said in a press release.

My reaction? It's long past time for this action.

"The outsized influence of big money in American politics is a dangerous threat to the functioning of our democracy," Shaheen continued. "The Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates for dark money and special and foreign interests to influence our politics with little accountability. We must safeguard our elections from these threats and ensure our politics reflect the will of the public--I hope both Democrats and Republicans will join me in this effort."

Having just endured what's been called the most expensive election in America's history ($14 billion), Congress must make this amendment a priority for the sake of our nation's future.

Facing that freighter load of money aimed at buying political favors and access, no average American could even hope to gain the attention of our political leaders, whose astronomical campaign costs require them to be continuously fundraising.

Changing this ingrained process it won't be easy. Constitutional amendments must be approved by two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratified by 38 states.

American Promise, a cross-partisan nonprofit group, has worked with citizens to fight for their freedoms and build support for an amendment to address money corrupting politics. Thus 22 states--including Illinois, Nevada, and Virginia--have passed resolutions calling for the amendment, and voters in six states--Montana, Colorado, Alaska, California, Washington, and Massachusetts--reportedly have approved citizen initiatives.

"At American Promise, we're Americans with a lot of different political views, but we're working together to win the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution," its President Jeff Clements says. "It's how we'll stop the out-of-control corruption of money in our political system. It's how we'll ensure that every American has a voice and real representation."

Ending this pay-to-play system with a constitutional amendment would enable members of Congress to spend more time and energy focusing on issues that matter to their constituents rather than fundraising--ensuring our representative government is made up of people who want what is best for all people, not just those who become ultra-wealthy and well-connected through their "public service."

In other words, valued readers, restore power to every one of "we the people" rather than only those citizens with material wealth.

Corinne Dodge, an amendment supporter and citizen advocate from Derry, N.H., said in a story on the American Promise site, "A constitutional amendment is a difficult, methodical and time-consuming process; a process our ancestors had to work through to pass constitutional amendments to allow women to vote and slavery to be abolished. We can and must do the same in order to protect the integrity of democracy for our children."

Indeed we must, Corinne, to preserve this democratic republic that should never be for sale.

More than money

Speaking of money, there are at least 10 important things about our fragile existence the source of most corruption cannot buy: Respect, morals, common sense, trust, manners, class, love, patience, character and integrity.

I'd say possessing any or all of those qualities is worth far more in creating a life well-lived and sharing with others than acquiring yet another vehicle, a high-dollar steak, or a 72-inch TV.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly how you'd like them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.