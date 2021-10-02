Housing agency set to settle sex-harassment suit for $70,000

The White River Regional Housing Authority in Melbourne has agreed to pay $70,000 to resolve a lawsuit alleging that it and former employee Duane Johnson violated the Fair Housing Act when Johnson sexually harassed an applicant who sought a housing-choice voucher from the agency, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The settlement, which still must be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, will resolve the United States' lawsuit, also filed Thursday, under the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2020 a woman who was living with her two children at a shelter for survivors of domestic violence and abuse applied to the housing authority for a Housing Choice Voucher in Cleburne County, and the Housing Authority assigned the application to Johnson, a housing authority employee.

The lawsuit alleges that Johnson sexually harassed the applicant, touched her without her consent; requested that she provide him with full-frontal nude photographs in exchange for his assistance in finding housing; made graphic descriptions of the poses he wanted for the photographs; made other unwelcome sexual advances; and threatened to post nude photographs of the applicant on Facebook if she reported him.

Although the housing authority later notified the applicant that she could receive a voucher, the lawsuit alleges that she rejected a voucher because she was afraid of Johnson and did not want him to know where she lived. The lawsuit also alleges that the housing agency is vicariously liable for Johnson's conduct.

The applicant filed a complaint against the Melbourne authority and Johnson with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. After an investigation, HUD determined that the authority and Johnson had discriminated against the applicant in violation of the Fair Housing Act, and it issued a charge of discrimination. After the applicant chose to have the matter decided in federal court, HUD referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Under the settlement, the housing authority will pay $70,000 in monetary damages to the applicant, adopt and maintain an anti-discrimination policy with a complaint procedure and provide training on the Fair Housing Act to its employees. The settlement also permanently bars Johnson from participating in the management of residential rental property and from participating in any public housing program.

A consent order filed Thursday in federal court maintained that Johnson is no longer employed with the White River Regional Housing Authority and that he is permanently enjoined from participating in any public housing program provided under the U.S. Housing Act.

Jonathan Ross, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said in a news release that his office will continue to work with HUD to investigate similar allegations of abuse.

"Thursday's announcement demonstrates that officials who use their control over the grant of public assistance programs in order to exploit sexual acts from those in need of assistance will be held accountable," Ross said.