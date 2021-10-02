How We See It: Arkansas vs. Georgia

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

The Hogs are on a roll. Georgia has the best players, but sometimes that doesn't matter when everything comes together. I've seen no reason to pick against them yet. Toughness travels. Arkansas, 20-17

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Georgia is one of the best teams and programs in the nation. Sam Pittman has Arkansas headed that way, but that Bulldogs' defense gets the edge here. Georgia, 31-14

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

The early kickoff seems to sometimes affect Georgia, whose last three home losses were upsets in games that also began at noon Eastern. The Razorbacks are hot, so it would not surprise to see Arkansas win, but it feels like the Bulldogs are stronger at the line of scrimmage. Georgia, 17-13

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

Georgia's defense has been perhaps the most overwhelming unit in college football to this point. I expect Arkansas to compete better than other teams have against the Bulldogs, but their total team depth will show, and the Razorbacks may not be 100% due to injuries to key players. Georgia, 34-14

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Whether or not Jefferson and Burks are full-go this week, it feels like a "free shot" for the 4-0 Hogs at Georgia. Points will be at a premium with two great defenses on display. Georgia, 21-12

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Georgia owns the best defense in college football, including the overall No. 1 recruit in Nolan Smith. J.T. Daniels has opened up the UGA offense, despite the absence of All-America George Pickens. Georgia, 38-24

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

Arkansas is a really solid football team that has a legitimate chance to finish in the top three in the SEC West. It's unfortunate the Hogs drew Georgia this year, though, because the Bulldogs are for real. The Hogs keep it close. Georgia, 23-17