I-30 widening leads to overnight closures in Saline County

Work on a $187.3 million project in Saline County to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes will require overnight lane closings through Oct. 31, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will periodically close an inside or outside lane, depending on location and weather permitting.

When a lane is closed, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane beginning between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., the department said. All lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning. This round of lane closings began Friday night.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.