• Jimmy Carter solidified his standing as the oldest living former president in the history of the United States on Friday by marking his 97th birthday with a private celebration at his home in Plains, Ga., with his wife, Rosalynn, to whom he has been been married for 75 years.

• Brett Kavanaugh, the 54-year-old U.S. Supreme Court justice, has tested positive for covid-19 despite being vaccinated, and missed the ceremonial swearing-in of the court's newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, who had covid last year before she joined the court.

• Bill Fischer, 56, of Fargo, N.D., returned from a four-day work trip to find that a red squirrel had packed 42 gallons of black walnuts in his pickup, including in fender wells and under the hood, with the engine compartment yielding five buckets of nuts.

• David Laufer, 64, the former head of prosthetics and orthotics at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., who pleaded guilty to accepting gifts from a supplier in exchange for hospital business, was sentenced to eight months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Jacqueline Sifuentes, 25, of Laredo, Texas, and Cheyonte Harris, 29, of Raytown, Mo., both former prison guards at Leavenworth Detention Center in Kansas, were charged with smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Dominik Sodamin, an Austrian police spokesman, said a 59-year-old man was killed when he found a piece of ammunition, likely a relic dumped into Lake Ossiach at the end of World War II, which exploded as he handled it on the lake's shore.

• Lee Glenn, 33, a police detective investigating illegal drug sales in Warrior, Ala., was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot several times in the chest when a gunman, who was fleeing from Glenn, turned and fired his weapon.

• Douglas Bennett, 77, a convicted rapist who hid in Florida for more than 40 years after skipping out on a Connecticut prison sentence, pleaded guilty to passport fraud and identity theft after he was caught applying for a passport using the name of a person who died in 1945.

• James Schulz Jr. faces an aggravated-assault charge, accused of stabbing a restaurant manager in League City, Texas, in the arm and upper torso after the manager told Schulz to wear a mask inside as a coronavirus precaution, authorities said.