JESSIEVILLE 52, BISMARCK 42

JESSIEVILLE – Carson Hair ran 31 times for 300 yards with 5 touchdowns in a huge victory for Jessieville (2-2, 1-1 3A-5).

Matthew Huff rushed 30 times for 213 yards for the the Lions, who trailed 7-0 early before scoring on consecutive possessions to take the lead for good.

Braden Efird carried two times for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns for Bismarck (4-1, 1-1) while Ian Smith had 93 yards rushing and completed 9 of 14 passes for 147 yards.