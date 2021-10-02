JONESBORO 43, SHERIDAN 6

JONESBORO – Rykar Acebo completed 17 of 23 passes for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns as Jonesboro (3-2, 2-0 6A-East) cruised.

Brock McCoy carried 13 times for 102 yards and scored on a 13-yard run for the Golden Hurricane, who jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead with 10:11 left in the first quarter on an interception return for a touchdown by John Paul Pickens and led 30-0 at the half. Tyrin Ruffin had two scoring receptions for Jonesboro.

John David Carter had a 9-yard touchdown run for Sheridan (2-3, 0-2).