Kelce brothers out to end losing skids

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother.

The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday.

Both teams have lost two in a row so neither brother has room to brag this week.

"There's hardly much of any trash-talking, especially when we both just we're coming off two losses each, so I'm pretty sure we're both just focused on trying to get in the right direction and get back to the winning aspect of football," Travis said on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

Jason, a four-time Pro Bowl center, is one of only two remaining healthy starters on Philadelphia's offensive line.

Travis, a six-time Pro Bowl tight end, is in an unfamiliar spot with the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs, who haven't had a losing record since Week 10 of the 2015 season.

Jason has to handle ticket requests for friends and family since the Eagles are the home team. Travis is well aware of the reputation of the fans in Philadelphia, but he's not warning anyone to keep their red jerseys at home.

"Eagles fans have been good to me, the Gang Green has been good to me so maybe if they have an 87 jersey on they might be a little more lenient toward those Chiefs fans in the stands," he said.

While the Kelce brothers have a reunion, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia for the second time since he was fired following the 2012 season. Reid has more wins than any coach in Eagles history and he's 2-0 against his former team. He's seeking his 100th win with the Chiefs.

"I look forward to coming back, I look forward to the game, I look forward to the challenge of facing the Eagles," Reid said in his typical stoic fashion.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have lost consecutive games, as have Jason Kelce (shown) and the Philadelphia Eagles, so neither brother has room to brag before their teams meet Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP/Julio Cortez/Danny Karnik)