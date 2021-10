LAKE HAMILTON 24, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 14

PEARCY -- Justin Crutcher rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown as Lake Hamilton (5-0, 2-0 6A-West), ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, held on to stay unbeaten.

Tevin Hughes and Grant Bearden also had scoring runs for the Wolves, whose ball-control offense limited Parkview (3-2, 1-1) to only 12 offensive plays in the first half.

Jaylon White and Parker Perry scored touchdowns for the Patriots.