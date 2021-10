LONOKE 14, BALD KNOB 0

LONOKE -- Two early scores were all Lonoke (4-0, 1-0 4A-2) needed to cruise to a two-touchdown win over Bald Knob (0-4, 0-1).

Latrell Burnett recorded a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Jackrabbits and Spencer Pepper followed that with a 25-yard touchdown run before halftime to put the Jackrabbits up 14-0.