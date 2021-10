MAGNOLIA 61, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 35

MAGNOLIA -- DeRay Williams and Kendrick Carey led a rushing attack that racked up 651 yards as Magnolia (2-4, 2-0 5A-South) won a shootout over Hot Springs Lakeside (1-4, 0-2).

Williams finished the game with 269 yards rushing. Carey topped 100 yards on the ground and scored five touchdowns.