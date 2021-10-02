Main Street Siloam Springs holds first Homegrown Festival after covid today

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Main Street Siloam Springs will hold the first Homegrown Festival since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today on Broadway Street in downtown Siloam Springs. This will be the seventh Homegrown Festival held. The last Homegrown Festival was held on Sept. 28, 2019.

"We are so excited to host this wonderful festival again this year," said Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs. "We are beyond grateful to the city of Siloam Springs for their continued support."

This year's Homegrown Festival will be centered on Broadway and Central Streets in downtown Siloam Springs, Trinidad said.

In the past, the festival was held at Twin Springs Park and the Hoffman building/mural parking lot, but Main Street opted to allow better traffic flow through and around downtown, Trinidad said. Additionally, this will open up quite a few more parking spaces.

Another change will be a "Mommy and Me" care station for nursing mothers, Trinidad said. The care station will be available at Creative Corner on Broadway/Kari Kidd Photography located on the corner of South Broadway and Alpine streets, Trinidad said.

"Thank you to Creative Corner on Broadway and Kari Kidd Photography for allowing us to use your space, and Prime Care Medical for sponsoring," Trinidad said. "This has been a dream of ours for many years."

The other sponsors for this year's festival are Arvest Bank and Simmons Foods, Trinidad said. The Homegrown Festival will be free to attend, Trinidad said.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will also set up their Crystal Bridges to You: Mobile Art Lab from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile art lab's full tour's lineup of regional artists, musicians, and poets will be on hand at the Homegrown Festival, Trinidad said.

There will also be a photo backdrop available for selfies inspired by the Selena Forever/Siempre Selena exhibition at the museum, Trinidad said.

Main Street is encouraging attendees to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved, Trinidad said. Vendor booths and food trucks will be spread out to give plenty of room for social distancing, Trinidad said.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the festival and high touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly, Trinidad said.