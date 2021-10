MALVERN 22, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 13

MALVERN -- Malvern (3-2, 2-0 7-4A) used a third-quarter offensive burst to secure a win over Benton Harmony Grove (1-3, 0-2).

The game was a defensive battle until the third quarter when the Leopards scored 15 points. The Leopards scored an additional touchdown in the fourth quarter to hold off the comeback attempt.

Malvern running back Jalen Dupree had 17 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown.