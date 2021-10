MANILA 19, CORNING 6

MANILA -- Kurt Overton and Dustin Clark made an impact on both sides of the ball as Manila (4-1, 2-0 3A-3) defeated Corning (1-4, 0-2).

Overton ran 6 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, and he added an interception on defense. Clark had 16 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, and he also secured an interception.