MELBOURNE 49, SALEM 14

SALEM -- Trey Wren threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as Melbourne (4-2, 1-1 3A-2) defeated Salem (3-2, 0-2).

Wren completed 14 of 21 passes for 204 yards and had 12 carries for 151 yards.

Carter Bray had 10 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, and he also scored on a punt return.

Salem's Dakota Jackson threw for 166 yards and a touchdown.