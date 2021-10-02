MONTICELLO 42, HAMBURG 7

MONTICELLO -- Monticello (3-2, 1-1 4A-8) jumped out to a big lead early, scoring half of its points in the first quarter, and never looked back in a beatdown of Hamburg (0-5, 0-2 4A-8).

Dorian Allen was all over the place for the Billies in the first quarter, scoring all three of the team's touchdowns -- first on a 27-yard pass from Brooks Bowman, then on a 47-yard run and lastly on a 40-yard pick-six interception return.

Bowman scored the Billies' next two touchdowns on runs of 29 and 23 yards, and Cade Pigott capped the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.