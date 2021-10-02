• Pat Robertson, who turned a tiny Virginia television station into a global religious broadcasting network, is stepping down after a half-century running the "700 Club" on daily TV, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced on Friday. Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network's flagship program for the last time Friday, and that his son Gordon Robertson will take over the weekday show starting Monday. "I will no longer be the host of the '700 Club' after, I think, 54 years of hosting the program," Robertson said on the show on Friday, although he vowed to return from time to time, if he's had a "revelation" he needs to share. "I thank God for everyone that's been involved. And I want to thank all of you." Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961, after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Va. The "700 Club" began production in 1966. Now based in Virginia Beach, CBN says its outreach extends to more than 100 countries and territories in dozens of languages through TV and video evangelism, online ministry and prayer centers. Robertson, who ran for president in 1988, also founded the Christian Coalition, galvanizing American evangelicals into a conservative political force.

• Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of "Black Widow," bringing a swift end to what had begun as the first major fight between a studio and star over recent changes in rollout plans for films. Johansson, 36, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court two months ago, saying the streaming release of the Marvel movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but the two sides released a joint statement Thursday in which they pledged to continue working together. "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," said Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, in nine movies dating to 2010's "Iron Man 2." Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, said he is "pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement." The lawsuit said Johansson's contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, with her potential earnings tied to the box office performance of the film. But, as it has with other recent releases during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney released the film simultaneously in theaters and through its streaming service Disney+. The lawsuit accused Disney of intentionally preventing "Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel." Disney countered that the changed release plan "significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."