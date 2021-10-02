Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sanders; White House adviser Cedric Richmond. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Fauci; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Richmond. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

