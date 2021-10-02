Next week is dedicated to sounds of fire safety

The Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department will observe Fire Prevention Week from Sunday through Saturday, according to a news release.

Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The 2021 FPW Campaign, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!" works to educate everyone about actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

"In a typical house fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out," according to the release.

SMOKE ALARMS

"Why focus on smoke alarms three years in a row? Because the National Fire Protection Association's survey data shows that the public has many misconceptions about smoke alarms, which may put them at increased risk in the event of a home fire. For example, only a small percentage of people know how old their smoke alarms are or how often they need to be replaced," according to the release.

Fire officials are addressing smoke alarm replacement this year with a focus on these key messages:

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

Make sure you know how old all the smoke alarms are in your home.

To find out how old a smoke alarm is, look at the date of manufacture on the back of the alarm. The alarm should be replaced 10 years from that date.

FIRE SAFETY CHECKLIST

Install and maintain a working smoke alarm outside of every sleep area and remember to change the battery at least once a year.

Designate two escape routes from each bedroom and practice them regularly.

Teach everyone the "Stop, Drop, and Roll" technique in case clothing catches on fire.

Teach kids that matches, lighters and candles are tools, not toys. If you suspect that a child is playing with fire, check under beds and in closets for telltale signs like burned matches. Matches and lighters should be stored in a secure drawer or cabinet.

LOCAL EFFORTS

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will join the national effort to promote Fire Prevention Week by distributing fire safety material at local schools to teach and remind youth about fire safety.

For people who live in the city limits of Pine Bluff and don't have a working smoke detector, the fire department will provide one free. Requests can be made by calling (870) 730-2048. A time will be set and fire officials will come to the residence and install a smoke detector and offer a home survey.

In addition, the fire department offers an address program by providing reflective, adhesive, numbers for your house and will install them if your home does not have a visible address. This service can help insure a more certain response in case you are in need of emergency services.

Free blood pressure checks are also to people who stop by a local fire station.