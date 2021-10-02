No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks fall to No. 2 Georgia, 37-0

Eighth-ranked Arkansas made plenty of mistakes, but the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs were far and away the better team Saturday, handling the Razorbacks easily 37-0 in Athens, Ga.

The Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1 SEC) quickly fell behind as Georgia (5-0, 3-0) opened a 21-0 first-quarter lead while Arkansas continued to suffer self-inflicted wounds. The Razorbacks, who had a punt blocked and recovered by Georgia for a Bulldogs touchdown, were penalized 13 times for 101 yards and were limited to nine first downs by the nation's top-ranked defense.

Georgia was without starting quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out of the game with a right lat injury. His replacement, Stetson Bennett, only threw for 72 yards, but the Bulldogs ran for 273 more and their defense held Arkansas to 79 yards on 29 carries (2.7 ypc).

The foursome of James Cook, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton combined for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns on 50 carries for the Bulldogs, with White scoring twice on the ground. He also recovered the blocked punt in the end zone that gave Georgia its 21-0 lead to end the first quarter.

Arkansas' best chance at scoring came in the second quarter, but freshman Cam Little missed his first field goal attempt of the season. He was wide right from 37 yards.

Next up for the Razorbacks is a road contest next Saturday in Oxford, Miss., to play the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels.

First Quarter

The Bulldogs marched down the field with their only third down coming on Zamir White’s 3-yard TD on 3rd and 1 to cap the 9-play, 75-yard sequence. Stetson Bennett went 2 for 3 for 22 yards both receptions to Ladd McConkey. Georgia had four first downs, one via pass interference against Montaric Brown. AJ Green returned the kickoff to the 17 and Arkansas opened with two false starts and a 6-yard sack of KJ Jefferson by Devonte Wyatt. The Bulldogs had 6 consecutive runs for 24 yards, then Bennett dropped in a 27-yarder down the right sideline to RB Kenny McIntosh. Kendall Milton scored on the jumbo package with 3 DTs in the formation from the 1. Green dropped a fair catch and Arkansas started at its 7. Dan Jackson blocked Bauer’s punt and White recovered in the end zone for a TD. Raheim Sanders broke multiple tackles on a 22-yard dump pass. Jefferson ran for 31 yards on the option but a holding penalty shortened it to 4. Sanders ran twice for 7 yards to move the chains and Dominique Johnson reached the Dogs 40 on the final snap of the quarter.

Second Quarter

KJ Jefferson’s 13-yard keeper converted 3rd and 6 to the Georgia 25. Arkansas couldn’t push past the 20. Cam Little’s 37-yard FG try went wide right for his first career miss. James Cook had a 24-yard run into Arkansas territory and Zamir White broke free for 11 to the 34. After offsetting penalties from the 34, Tre Williams jumped offsides, then safety Simeon Blair could not hold on to a would-be interception. Jake Podlesny made a 46-yard FG. Warren Thompson caught a 7-yard pass to set up 3rd and 2 but the Razorbacks drew another false start. Reid Bauer punted 45 yards. Zach Williams had a tackle for loss and the Hogs forced Georgia’s first punt. With its best starting position at the 36, Arkansas reached the 43 on Thompson’s 6-yard grab. Jefferson threw incomplete for Treylon Burks, bumped by Latavious Brini on 3rd and 3. Bauer punted 45 yards to the Georgia 12. Stetson Bennett scrambled for 7 yards on 3rd and 6 to move the chains after Arkansas used its timeouts trying to get the ball back. The Bulldogs ran out the halftime clock.

Third Quarter

Arkansas RT Dalton Wagner had a false start on the first play of the half. KJ Jefferson threw high for Treylon Burks and after an illegal snap, Blake Kern dropped the 3rd down rollout pass. Georgia ran the ball on 10 consecutive plays for 33 yards to reach the Arkansas 13. Bumper Pool ran Stetson Bennett out of bounds on 3rd and 6, forcing Jack Podlesny’s 30-yard FG. Georgia tackled Raheim Sanders for no gain then Nakobe Dean sacked Jefferson before Reid Bauer’s 53-yard punt to the 19. The Bulldogs went 3 and out. Two Sanders runs netted 13 yards to the 40. After Georgia was flagged for holding, Treylon Burks drew an offensive pass interference. Bauer punted 37 yards to the 7. The Hogs had three flags on the third-down play and Georgia accepted pass interference. Kearis Jackson had a 7-yard catch to move the chains. Zamir White’s 1-yard gain set up 3rd and 9 to end the quarter. Hogs had four penalties for 40 yards in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Hudson Clark was flagged for defensive holding on 3rd and 9 to open the period. Kendall Milton ran twice for 20 yards, then Kenny McIntosh did the same for 13 yards. Zamir White broke tackles before diving in on a 15-yard TD run to cap the 11-play, 93-yard series that took 5:50. Malik Hornsby entered at QB and threw a 3-yard pass to Treylon Burks before a pair of lost-yardage plays, including Adam Anderson’s 4-yard sack. Reid Bauer punted 40 yards after the Hogs’ seventh three-and-out series. Georgia kept it on the ground again, burning clock and churning out a couple of first downs. Kenny McIntosh took a toss play 16 yards at right end on 4th and 1. Greg Brooks Jr. and Hayden Henry had tackles for loss. Stetson Bennett threw a 6-yard pass to Jackson Meeks to reach the 20 and Jack Podlesny made a 37-yard FG. AJ Green carried four times for 19 yards. Jaquayln Crawford couldn’t get to Hornsby’s pass to the end zone from the 45. Hornsby ran for 11 yards then hit John David White for a 19-yard pass to the 15 to end the game.