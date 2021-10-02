Sections
North Little Rock festival celebrating Latinx culture, Hispanic heritage postponed

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:41 a.m.

Seis Puentes Hispanic Outreach's Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival scheduled for today at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock has been postponed until next Saturday because of inclement weather.

The festival, sponsored by the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, will celebrate the Latinx culture and Hispanic heritage and will feature food trucks, art vendors and entertainment. It also will include entertainment from Arkansas Latinx talent, including Ballet Quetzalli, Oscar Gomez, Mariachi Arrieros and DJ Miguel Gomez.

The festival is free.

More information is available at seispuentes.org or follow Seis Puentes on Facebook.

