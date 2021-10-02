North Little Rock man gets 12-year prison sentence in federal child porn case

LITTLE ROCK -- A North Little Rock man originally charged by state authorities with 200 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison.

Benjamin Nicholas King, 35, was arrested in June 2018 by Little Rock police after a search of his home in the 1100 block of Mission Road in North Little Rock by officers from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments and Arkansas State Police. During the search, police seized two laptops and two external hard drives.

King was federally indicted in February 2019 on three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count each of possession of child pornography, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty last January to one count of distribution of child pornography in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss the remaining counts.

King, who has been jailed since his arrest, was escorted into the courtroom by federal marshals. His attorney, Christian Alexander of Jacksonville, argued for leniency, citing childhood trauma, mental health issues and what he characterized as an inherent unfairness in sentencing guidelines.

For sentencing purposes, King's base offense level for the crime of distribution of child pornography was calculated at 22. From there, he received a two-level enhancement because the offense involved a minor child younger than 12, a five-level enhancement for distribution in exchange for any valuable consideration, a four-level enhancement because the offense involved sadistic or masochistic conduct, and a five-level enhancement because the offense involved at least 600 images. King received a three-level decrease for acceptance of responsibility, bringing his total offense level to 35.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, arguing for a lower-end guideline sentence of at least 14 years, said such cases had become so prevalent that prosecutors and the courts needed to step in to send a strong message.

Moody sentenced King to 12 years in prison, two years below the minimum guideline sentence of 14 years. He also sentenced King to 7 years supervised release after he gets out of prison and ordered him to pay $9,000 in restitution.

After leaving prison, King will have to register as a sex offender, avoid contact with minor children without prior authorization by the probation office, attend drug and mental health counseling, enroll in sex offender treatment including random polygraph tests, and submit to the installation of monitoring software on any computers he uses, among others.