NWSL commissioner out amid scandal

SOCCER

Commissioner out amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird is out after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct toward players, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the move Friday had not been made public. It comes in the wake of claims of misconduct, including sexual coercion, leveled by two former players against North Carolina Coach Paul Riley.

Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.

Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer's international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. U.S. Soccer also announced an independent investigation Friday.

U.S. Soccer was instrumental in founding the NWSL in 2013 and helped support the league until last year, when it became independent. The federation continues its financial support of the league.

"Player safety and respect is the paramount responsibility of every person involved in this game. That is true across every age, competition and ability level," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone said in a statement. "We owe it to each athlete, each fan and the entire soccer community to take every meaningful action in our power to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

U.S. Soccer suspended Riley's coaching license Thursday after The Athletic published claims of abuse made by former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim.