GOLF

Low scores at LPGA ShopRite

So Yeon Ryu finally quit thinking about her swing and thought only about scoring just in time to birdie the last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the ShopRite LPGA on Friday. Scoring was so low on the Bay Course of Seaview that 20 players shot 67 or better. Ewart Shadoff, who has missed the cut in her last eight LPGA Tour events, birdied the par-5 18th to join Ryu in the lead. Jin Young Ko, the world's No. 2 player, Inbee Park and Solheim Cup star Matilda Castren of Finland were among those one shot behind at 66. She was among those at 67. Former University of Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi are all at 1-under 70. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 72.

Three share Sanderson lead

Will Zalatoris felt like he couldn't miss on the green and rarely did Friday in setting the course record with an 11-under 61 to share the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Zalatoris, voted the PGA Tour rookie of the year despite not having full status last year, made it look so simple at the Country Club of Jackson that his longest putt for par was 3 feet. One of the poorer shots he hit was on the par-5 third hole after making the turn. He hit a weak fade into a bunker some 30 yards away and blasted out to 3 feet, turning a difficult shot into yet another birdie. Watney, coming off his worst season in a decade, backed up a solid start with another good round. He opened with four birdies in six holes and dropped only one shot on his way to a 66. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry is at 8-under 136. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) are both at 6-under 138.

Hatton leads at Dunhill

Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland. The Englishman, fresh off the 19-9 hammering from the United States in the Ryder Cup, could not have faced a much tougher test as he played the famously difficult Carnoustie on day one and then met high winds at Kingsbarns on day two. But after posting a sparkling 64 at the British Open venue, he battled to a 70 in the second round to get to 10 under and lead by one heading into a weekend over the Old Course at St Andrews.

Hagestad wins Mid-Am event

Stewart Hagestad won his second U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, holding off Mark Costanza 2 and 1 at windy Sankaty Head in Siasconset, Mass., for a return to the Masters. The 30-year-old Hagestad, from Newport Beach, Calif., also won in 2016 at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pa., then was the low amateur in the 2017 Masters with a 36th-place tie. He also earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open. Hagestad led 5 up Thursday after the first 18 holes in the 36-hole match. The 32-year-old Costanza is from Morristown, N.J.

TENNIS

Jabeur advances to semis

Ons Jabeur had never beaten Elina Svitolina, but Svitolina had never faced the new, improved Jabeur, who is in the midst of a career season. Jabeur, who came into the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic ranked a career-best 16th, fell behind 4-1 in the first set before rallying for a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Svitolina on Friday in the quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Jabeur will play fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. Rybakina led Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-1 when Bencic retired because of a right knee injury.

FOOTBALL

Pats place White on IR

The New England Patriots placed running back James White on injured reserve Friday with a hip injury. White left Sunday's game against New Orleans in the second quarter and did not return. White has rushed for 38 yards and 1 touchdown and caught 12 passes for 94 yards this season, his eighth in the NFL, all with the Patriots. He has been with the team for three Super Bowl championships, scoring three times in the 2017 comeback victory over Atlanta.

Seahawks expect WRs to play

The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice this week. Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to get some work Friday and should be to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in last Sunday's game at Minnesota. The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury on the play. Seattle is banged up at wide receiver. Along with Lockett, DK Metcalf landed on the injury report with a sore foot but was not given a designation for Sunday's game.