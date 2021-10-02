OPINION | WALLY HALL: Georgia shuts out Razorbacks 37-0

Arkansas didn’t play well, but the Razorbacks may have met the best football team in the country today in a loss to the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks committed far too mental mistakes, many of them ending in penalties.

On Georgia’s final, 97-yard touchdown drive -- which made it 37-0, with 12:12 to play -- the Razorbacks were penalized twice. But on one of those plays, they had three yellow flags, so the Dawgs declined two. On another play on that drive, there were two flags and one was declined.

All total the Razorbacks had 10 penalties for 100 yards but in addition to the three that were declined there were two more that were offset by a Georgia penalty. Unofficially that was 15 penalties and no one can beat Georgia and make that mistake.

The Bulldogs may be good enough to win the Southeastern Conference.

They were much better than Texas or Texas A&M, the two ranked teams the Razorbacks knocked off before getting their first loss of the season.

Georgia is so deep at least one of the 23 five-star recruits they have signed in the last five years played on specialty teams, another area Arkansas was not good enough today. A punt block for a Georgia touchdown was help the Bulldogs didn’t need.

The Bulldogs passed only 11 times because they didn’t need to pass.

They rushed for 273 of their 345 total yards. They had 21 first downs.

Arkansas was held to a total of 156 yards, 54 against Georgia subs, and nine first downs.

Georgia may be on a bullet train to the National Championship.