PERRYVILLE 20, ATKINS 14

ATKINS -- Perryville (3-1, 2-0 4-3A) won a close one on the road against Atkins (3-1, 1-1).

Running back Tyler Givens scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a second in the third quarter to secure the win for Perryville.

The Red Devils scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters, but it wasn't enough to knock off the Mustangs.

Atkins quarterback Zach Berkemeyer completed 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards. Devin Roberts had 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Coffman had a 2-yard TD run for Atkins.