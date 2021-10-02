PREP FOOTBALL: Fort Smith Northside blanks Little Rock Central

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Northside Coach Mike Falleur wanted a business-like attitude from his team this week in preparation for its 7A-Central game with Little Rock Central.

The Grizzlies gave Falleur a no-nonsense effort in blanking the Tigers 35-0 Friday at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

"We needed to put that tough loss [against Bryant] behind us," Falluer said. "This week, we needed to just take care of business. It was an unemotional, 'do your job' kind of game."

Northside (4-1, 1-1) only gained 272 yards, but took advantage of great field position to build the big lead and invoke the running clock for most of the second half.

The Grizzly defense allowed just six first downs and 84 total yards.

"The defense was really, really good tonight," Falleur said. "We made some changes on defense moving Kendre Esaw to defensive end, Seth Fields to middle linebacker and Jett Frazier to outside linebacker. It was good to get them into the game. This will help us down the road."

Running back Sundquist Church paced the Grizzlies rushing effort with 98 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Ty Massey added 66 yards on six carries and a touchdown.

Northside had 200 yards of offense in the first half (110 rushing, 90 passing) to build a 20-0 halftime lead. The Grizzly defense limited Central to just three first downs and 48 total yards in the first two quarters.

The lone score in the first quarter was a 6-yard reverse by T'kavion King with 3:22 left for a 7-0 lead. The key play of the 6-play, 57-yard drive was a 47-yard run by Ty Massey giving the Grizzlies a first-and-goal at the Tiger 4.

Central's best drive of the half was right after the score, marching 41 yards to the Northside 33. But on fourth-and-6, Westley Johnson was stopped for no gain and the possession went back to the Grizzlies on downs.

The Grizzlies then marched 68 yards in seven plays, again keyed by a big play – this time a 43-yard pass from Walker Catsavis to Church to the Tiger 23. Four plays later, Massey scored from the Tiger 3. The point-after kick hit the left upright leaving Northside with a 13-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first half.

After Central was stopped again on fourth down near midfield, Northside went on another scoring march. Catsavis hit Josh Hardwick for 27 yards to the Tiger 10 and two plays later, Church scored from 3 yards out to open the 20-0 advantage with 65 seconds left in the first half.

Northside opened the second half with a 4-play drive, capped by Church's 43-yard touchdown scamper with 10:12 left in the third quarter for a 27-0 lead.

After Julius Thomas stripped the ball and recovered a Tiger fumble, Walker Catsavis hit Damari Smith on the next play for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 9:12 left in the third quarter. Catsavis kept on the two-point conversion and the Grizzlies invoked the Sportsmanship Rule with the 35-0 advantage.