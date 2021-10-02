PREP FOOTBALL: Vilonia QB Austin Myers throws 7 touchdown passes as Eagles roll to 57-28 win against Farmington in 5A-West clash of unbeatens

FARMINGTON -- Austin Myers didn't come into Friday's game looking to throw seven touchdown passes. The Vilonia senior quarterback was glad he did.

Myers was 35-of-47 for 516 yards and 7 touchdowns as the Eagles crushed Farmington 57-28 in a 5A-West Conference clash of unbeaten teams at Cardinal Stadium.

"I believe in Coach [Todd] Langrell," said Myers, who has multiple offers including Kansas. "He called good plays. We were pegging the short stuff, then we were able to go over the top a couple of times. Farmington has a really good defense. We had some struggles, but overall a great performance for our team. It wasn't me, it wasn't my seven touchdowns, my O-line and my receivers catching the ball made me look good."

Vilonia jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on each of its first three drives. The Eagles (5-0, 2-0 5A-West) went 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by Myers' 27-yard scoring pass to Jack Vines, then went 77 yards on their next drive as Myers was 7-of-9 for 71 yards. Myers hit Connor Eary for a 5-yard touchdown pass and the Eagles were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

"Our offensive line protected him for the most part," said Langrell. "We've got some skill guys that they can catch a simple hitch and they can take it 60, or if people come up and press them, we've got enough speed.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » nwaonline.com/1002farmington/]

"Our quarterback Austin Myers, somebody is missing out on him. He's a gem-dandy."

Myers found a plethora of receivers who did damage in the game, but Jamison Hensley and Kannon Bartlett were especially effective with yards after the catch. Bartlett proved that on Vilonia's third possession when Myers hit the senior slot receiver on a go pattern down the right sideline for a 72-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 lead.

Farmington (4-1, 1-1), coming off a huge 36-35 win at Harrison last week, fell behind 28-0 late in the second quarter when Myers found Bartlett again on a 23-yard scoring pass with 4:41 left in the half, a four-down play that Bartlett broke numerous tackles to get into the end zone.

The Cardinals rallied late as sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant hit Lawson Devault on a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap a 68-yard drive. Vanzant was 5-of-5 for 59 yards on the drive that pulled Farmington within 28-6.

Farmington added a field goal at the halftime horn, driving 47 yards. Ettore Bucchi hit a 32-yard field goal to get the Cardinals within 28-9 and possession of the ball to start the third quarter.

But Vilonia forced a three-and-out and Myers put his team up 35-9, finding Seth Kirk out of the backfield for a 31-yard touchdown off a screen. Kirk scored three touchdowns for Vilonia, two on receptions and another on a 52-yard run that capped the scoring.

Farmington added two second-half touchdowns including a pair of touchdowns from Vanzant to Peyton Funk. The first was a 38-yard strike and later a 48-yard laser that pulled the Cardinals within 35-22.

Vilonia ended Farmington's hopes for a third straight comeback win as Myers was 5-of-6 on the Eagles' next drive that ended on a 48-yard touchdown pass to Bartlett.

"We are just going to show up and play and try and win every single down," said Langrell. "If we do that, the score will take care of itself. We knew Farmington was coming in off two great comebacks. At halftime I did not get a good feel from our team, but they came out and responded. We got a three-and-out and then we went out and scored. Defensively we gave up some big plays, but Farmington has the capability of making big plays."