PRESCOTT 56, FOUKE 0

The Prescott Curley Wolves (4-0, 1-0 5-3A) cruised to victory against the Fouke Panthers (1-3, 0-1).

The Curley Wolves scored 35 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second for an insurmountable lead.

Prescott running back Jaylen Hopson ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Carston Poole threw for three more.