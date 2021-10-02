Razorbacks pleased with Williams being on their side

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway provided a scouting report on end Tre Williams during training camp.

Williams, like Ridgeway, came to Arkansas this season as a graduate transfer.

“He’s definitely really fast. I mean, explosive,” Ridgeway said. “Comes out of his stance like a mad man.

“I already know he’s going to be giving tackles a run for their money.” Ridgeway, who transferred from Illinois State, said that during the summer he learned a lot from Williams when they worked out together in the Walker Pavilion.

“ I wa s l i ke, ‘ D a n g , d u d e,’ ” R i d geway sa i d . “Just seeing him and seeing how he can bend and move and how twitchy he is and how he can run up the field, get the tackle’s feet to stop and turn around, make him do a little silly dance or fall down, it’s crazy.

“He’s going to be a really good player. He already is a really good player, but he’s going to be a really, really good player this year.” Ridgeway’s report on Williams has proven to be spot on.

Williams earned Bednarik national defensive player of the week and SEC defensive player of the week honors after wreaking havoc in the Texas A&M backfield to help the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 20-10.

A sixth-year senior who played at Missouri from 2017-20 after redshirting in 2016, Williams twice sacked A&M’s Zach Calzada, had three quarterback hurries and made four total tackles.

“The reason I was able to play that way was because everybody was doing their job,” Williams said. “Everybody on defense did their job, which made me able to shine.” Williams, 6-5 and 255 pounds, also drew two holding penalties on offensive tackle Kenyon Green, a preseason All-American.

“He’s excellent and made some really disruptive plays against us,” Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s physically big, he’s long, he can run, he can create power.

“On his pass rush he’s got speed and power. He also did a nice job penetrating in the run game. He plays with relentless effort.” Williams has provided a consistent pass rush for the Razorbacks after they tied with South Carolina and Vanderbilt for last in sacks in the SEC last season with 14.

“Tre hasn’t really surprised me,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. “I expected that he would play like he has.

“I’ve been a Tre Williams fan for a long time.” Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach when Williams played for Missouri against the Bulldogs from 2017-19.

Williams combined for eight tackles in those three games and went against Georgia offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, both first-round NFL Draft picks in 2020. Thomas went No. 4 to the Giants and Wilson No. 29 to the Titans.

“Tre was hard to block with those guys,” Pittman said. “I knew that if we could get him that he could solve some of the pass-rushing issues that we had.” Williams, who also had five tackles against Pittman and the Razorbacks last season, will be going against Georgia again today when No. 8 Arkansas plays the No. 2 Bulldogs.

“He rushes so hard and has a tremendous motor for toughness,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “Plays the run and pass well and he’s hard to block.

“I mean, that’s the No. 1 quality of a good defensive player — being hard to block.” Williams has 15 tackles with 4 sacks for losses of 23 yards and 4 quarterback hurries. His career totals, including 42 games at Missouri, are 100 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks.

“Tre Williams, an absolute dog,” Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. “His mentality, all he knows is just full-speed go. That’s in practice, walkthroughs. Great assets coming to the team.” Williams is tied for 12th nationally in sacks.

“I planned on coming here and doing everything I said I was going to do,” Williams said. “Just being able to dominate at end and encourage my teammates, actually being able to see it come to life, was pretty nice.” Williams didn’t play in Missouri’s final game against Georgia last season after he decided to enter the transfer portal.

“Tre came in and had a conversation about the future, about his future with Mizzou football, and as of right now, he’s exploring opportunities outside of Mizzou football,” Tigers Coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters at the time.

Drinkwitz added that Williams had “earned the right” to make a move if that’s what he wanted to do.

Williams first transferred to Houston, but left after about three months because he said it wasn’t a good fit.

Arkansas seemed like a natural landing spot because Razorbacks defensive coach Barry Odom was his head coach at Missouri.

“When Tre went into the portal, I probably ran a 5.9 maybe 40 [yard dash] into Barry’s office,” Pittman said on his radio show. “That’s a lie. I ran about a 9.9 40 going to see Barry.” Odom said Williams has improved as a pass rusher, but also as a lineman all around.

“Now he’s become an every down player, which is a great benefit for us,” Odom said. “There were times that he was a third down pass rush specialist, and that’s not the case. He’s an every down player now. Credit to him and the work that he’s that he’s done.”