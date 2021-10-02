Razorbacks shut out by No. 2 Georgia in first road game

Arkansas stepped up in class and took an early knockout punch from a college football heavyweight Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Razorbacks lost 37-0 to second-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium in their first road game of the season. Arkansas was shut out for the first time since 2018 at Missouri.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) recorded its second consecutive shutout and extended its overall and home win streaks to nine games apiece. The Bulldogs have allowed 23 points this season, an average of 4.6 per game.

Zamir White and Kendall Milton ran for short touchdowns to cap Georgia’s first two drives, and White recovered a blocked punt by Dan Jackson late in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-0. Georgia led 24-0 at halftime following a 46-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny in the second quarter.

Podlesny added field goals of 30 and 37 yards in the second half, and White ran for a 15-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia out-gained Arkansas 345 yards to 156, including 273-75 in rushing yards. James Cook rushed for 87 yards on 12 attempts and White rushed 16 times for 68 yards.

The Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1) went three-and-out on seven of their first nine drives. The Razorbacks’ only scoring chance came early in the second quarter when Cam Little missed a 37-yard field goal attempt wide right at the end of a 12-play, 55-yard drive.

Sixty of Arkansas’ yards came on its final drive that ran out the clock.

Georgia had no trouble despite playing without starting quarterback JT Daniels, who was a game-time decision with an injured lat muscle on his throwing side. Stetson Bennett was efficient in relief and completed 7 of 11 passes for 72 yards.

Bennett, who came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs to a 37-10 win over Arkansas in the 2020 season opener, improved to 2-0 as a starter this year. He also started a win over Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 11.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was limited in practice this week with a knee injury, completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards. The dual-threat Jefferson was contained as a runner, too, and rushed 5 times for 8 yards when Georgia’s 4 sacks were factored. He had a 14-yard run in the first quarter that was the Razorbacks’ longest of the day.

Arkansas was penalized 13 times for 100 yards. Six other penalties against the Razorbacks were either declined or offset by a Georgia penalty.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play at No. 12 Ole Miss next Saturday in their third consecutive game away from home.