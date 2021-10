RIVERCREST 16, CAVE CITY 13

CAVE CITY -- Rivercrest Colts (3-1, 2-0 3-4A) won a close one on the road against Cave City (2-2, 1-1).

The first score of the game came from a 74-yard reverse pass by Rivercrest wide receiver Lath Latham to Brandon Brownlee.

The scoring went back and forth in the second and fourth quarter, but a failed two-point conversion by Cave City and a safety secured the Rivercrest victory.