Fayetteville explodes past Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville overwhelmed Rogers with its passing attack Friday, all in the first half.

Bladen Fike threw all six of his touchdowns in the first half and Fayetteville rolled to a 48-13 over the Mounties in a homecoming game at Harmon Field. Jalen Blackburn got Fayetteville started with touchdown catches of 25 and 27 yards and Isaiah Sategna followed with scoring receptions of 19, 5, and 64 yards to help Fayetteville to a 48-13 halftime lead.

Fike ran 17 yards for a touchdown on fourth down before throwing his sixth touchdown pass to Hayes Robinson just before halftime.

"I had a great night but that doesn't come without the great blocking and the receivers we have," Fike said. "Everybody did their part and it was a great team victory."

Rogers (3-1, 1-1 7A-West) hadn't lost before Friday but the Mounties were no match for the speed of Fayetteville's receivers or the precision passes from Fike, who connected with perfectly-timed throws to Sategna and Blackburn near the back of the Rogers end zone. Sategna also showed why he is the state's best playmaker when he took a short pass and outran the pursuit down the Rogers sideline for 64 yards and another touchdown.

Joshua Shepherd scored Rogers' first touchdown on a well-thrown ball by Noah Goodshield that went for 80 yards in the first half. But that was about it as far as explosive plays for the Mounties, who had three turnovers.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/102rhsfhs/]

Ryan Maxwell and Braelon Palmer contributed to the blowout by intercepting passes that led to touchdowns for Fayetteville (3-2, 2-0).

The only suspense before the teams returned to the field after halftime was who would be crowned Fayetteville's homecoming queen. That honor went to senior Jaya Sharma, a volleyball player for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rogers crossed midfield on its opening possession but Shepherd fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered. Omar Murray ran for 17 yards before Fike dropped a 25-yard touchdown pass into the arms of Blackburn for the score. The two connected again when Fike pump-faked then hit Blackburn for a 27-yard touchdown.

"We started the game with turnovers," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "We're driving on our first possession and we fumble the football. Then, we get a holding call and get behind the sticks. You can't get behind the sticks against a team like that. They're too fast. They're too good."

Fayetteville then exploded in the second quarter with 34 points, including touchdown passes from Fike to Sategna and Hayes.

"It starts with preparation," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "[Fike] had 2 or 2 1/2 weeks of really good practices and he came out here and executed well. The offensive line gave him time to be able to throw the ball and everything was just clicking."

Crew Garner (right) of Fayetteville runs the ball as Damon Voak of Rogers defends. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)