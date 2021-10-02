Searcy mauls West Memphis

SEARCY -- Junior D.D. Johnson and senior Ckyler Tengler combined for 460 yards to lead the Searcy Lions to a 44-7 victory over West Memphis in 6A-East Conference action on Friday night.

Johnson rushed 18 times for 269 yards and Tengler made the most out of his 7 pass completions for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"I like the way we came out at the start of the game," Searcy Coach Zak Clark said. "We haven't been starting games real strong."

Searcy (3-2, 2-0) scored on all five of its first-half possessions, getting a 23-yard field goal from Timothy Ulsperger on the opening series.

After that, Johnson and Tengler went to work.

Tengler threw two of his three TD strikes in the first half and Johnson rushed for one of his two touchdowns in the first two quarters as the Lions ran out to a 30-7 halftime lead.

The only mistake the Lions made in the first half came on a high snap to Tengler that West Memphis (1-4, 0-2) recovered on the Searcy 3.

Senior A.J. Motley scored on the next play with 4:32 left in the first half to cut Searcy's lead to 17-7.

Johnson rushed for 193 of Searcy's 220 first-half total.

Tengler added his third touchdown pass to open the third quarter to make it 37-7.

Johnson's second score of the game came with 1:38 in the fourth quarter.

"D.D.'s a special player," Clark said. "And our offensive line is a veteran group. We have four two-year starters, so anytime you have that kind of experience to add to a special running back...it's nice."