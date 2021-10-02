Shastid chosen as new Bentonville police chief

BENTONVILLE -- Ray Shastid was sworn in Friday as the city's new police chief in front of a crowd of police officers and his family -- including his father, a retired Bentonville police officer.

Shastid said it was humbling to be named chief. He said his father, Dale Shastid, was an officer and in the department's command staff.

Ray Shastid, who until Friday was a captain leading the operations division, has worked for the Police Department since 2003 in roles including SWAT team commander and police dog handler, according to a news release from the city. He was an officer for the Rogers Police Department for three years before joining Bentonville's department.

He also served in the Marine Corps Reserve as a platoon sergeant from 2003 to 2018, according to the release.

Mayor Stephanie Orman swore in Shastid as chief. He replaces Jon Simpson, who retired as chief Thursday after a 27-year career with the department. Simpson had been chief since 2011.

Dale Shastid "pinned" his son after Orman swore him in.

"It was an honor to pin my son," Dale Shastid said. "I'm just really proud of him."

Simpson then stepped up and pinned the badge on the new chief.

Shastid said 22 years ago he never thought he would be applying for a police chief position. He said he has had good leaders such as Simpson, former chief James Allen and others in the command staff.

"We have some great command staff here," Shastid said. "We had our first command staff meeting this morning, and we are all committed to you guys to continue working together."

Shastid said his goal is to continue the strong leadership at the department and the excellent services they provide the city. Shastid said he wants the staff and officers to hold him accountable.

Shastid said a lot of things will stay the same, but he expects there will be some changes. He stressed he wants the officers and staff to know he and the command staff will be accessible to them.

Simpson said he didn't have to give Shastid any advice because he's been giving him advice for years. Simpson was his supervisor when Shastid was hired.

More than 30 people applied for the chief's position; a five-person selection committee was chosen to participate in the interview process, according to the release.