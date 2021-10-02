Simmons promoting experienced bankers

Simmons Bank recently announced the promotions of two north-central Arkansas leaders: Jason Culpepper and Reggie Rose.

Culpepper will take the helm as the new director of participation and syndication in the Institutional Banking Department. Cul-pepper will develop, build and advise the participation and syndication portion of Simmons’ corporate loan strategy.

Rose will succeed Cul-pepper as regional community president and guide business development, strategy and community affairs in the North Central Arkansas market which includes Cabot, Clinton, Conway, Marshall, Mountain View and Searcy. These promotions were effective Oct. 1.

“As Simmons Bank pursues growth, we are proud to build upon our success and promote two highly knowledgeable bankers who have deep relationships across our community,” said Chris White, executive vice president and Arkansas community division president. “As Jason steps into the new role to expand our corporate banking offerings and Reggie leads the North Central Arkansas market, Simmons Bank is well-poised for continued progress.”