Simpson retires after almost three decades with Bentonville police

BENTONVILLE -- Jon Simpson said he's solved cases and made many arrests in his law enforcement career, but he's most proud of providing a supportive and good work environment while leading the Bentonville Police Department.

Simpson retired from the department, effective Thursday. He spent more than 10 years as police chief in his more than 27 years at the department.

He started as a patrolman after working five years at Walmart Stores. He worked as a detective and held supervisory positions before becoming chief when James Allen retired from the position.

"I've been here long enough," the 55-year-old Simpson said. "The timing is good for me to transition to another phase of my life."

Simpson said he's had a full-time job for the past 32 years.

"I'm looking to do something that's not open 24 hours and seven days a week," he said.

Simpson said he's extremely proud of his time as detective and enjoyed solving cases. He feels his biggest contribution to the department was providing a supportive work environment for its 119 employees, he said.

"I always said and believe 119 families work for the department," he said.

Simpson said he was proud to continue the culture Allen stressed with the department's relationship with the community and within the department.

"He's the guy that hired me," Simpson said. "He stressed that what really matters is how you treat people."

He oversaw the renovation of the department and a 25,000-square-foot addition.

Simpson said there's no unfinished business for him at the department. The department doesn't have any unsolved murders.

He said one of the most difficult times for him as chief was the murder of 6-year-old Jersey Bridgeman. Her nude body was found Nov. 20, 2012, in the bedroom closet of an abandoned house next to Zachary Holly's home on Southeast A Street. She had been strangled to death with her pajama pants.

Holly was convicted of raping and killing her and sentenced to death.

Simpson said another difficult moment for him was in June 2020 when law enforcement officers had to use tear gas to disperse protesters from the downtown square. People had gathered to protest police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes after he was detained.

A week later, Simpson stood with protesters at another rally, which ended peacefully.

Simpson said he received death threats for standing with protesters, but he did not regret his actions.

"Chief Simpson has led the Bentonville Police Department to be one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the state," said Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecuting attorney. "His legacy and the legacy of the officers who work with him can be found in the quality of life that we enjoy and too often take for granted."

The City Council on Tuesday congratulated Simpson on his retirement. Mayor Stephanie Orman thanked Simpson for his service. She praised his leadership, adding she knew under Simpson, the department would do the right thing every time.

Former mayor Bob McCaslin, who hired Simpson as chief, said Simpson was ready to lead when he became chief.

"My job was so much easier because of what Jon brought to the job," McCaslin said. "His fingerprints are all over this community and in the Police Department."

McCaslin described Simpson as a true professional who served with integrity and cared about his character and would help others build their character.

"I can't say enough about Jon Simpson and what he contributed to the city while I was mayor," McCaslin said. "He's going to leave a mark here that will be very difficult for anyone else to replicate. His legacy will live on forever in Bentonville. They'll always be speaking of former chief Jon Simpson."

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman recognizes Chief Jon Simpson, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Bentonville Police Department Bentonville. A ceremony was held Thursday at the Bentonville Police Department for Chief Jon Simpson. He is retiring after more than 27 years with the department. Check out nwaonline.com/211001Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)