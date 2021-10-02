Springdale Har-Ber rolls over Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 42, ROGERS HERITAGE 21

ROGERS -- Springdale Har-Ber quarterback Luke Buchanan rolled up more than 300 yards of total offense to help the Wildcats pick up their first win of the season.

Buchanan completed 11 of 22 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 122 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Hudson Brewer added 101 yards on 16 carries and 3 touchdowns for Har-Ber, which rolled up 555 yards of total offense.

Drue McClendon also caught 4 passes for 79 yards to lead the receiving corps with 2 touchdowns.

Har-Ber (1-4, 1-1 7A-West) led 35-7 at halftime and scored on the opening drive of the second half as Heritage (0-5, 0-2) couldn't catch up.