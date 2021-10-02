BASKETBALL

Arkansas-OU game on ESPN2

The University of Arkansas basketball team's game against Oklahoma on Dec. 11 in Tulsa will tip off at 12:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2, the UA announced Friday.

The Razorbacks and Sooners will play the first of two games scheduled at the BOK Center. The series had been scheduled to start last season, but was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the 12th Arkansas game that will be televised on one of the ESPN networks this season.

SOCCER

ASU wins fifth in a row

Arkansas State University (6-3-1, 3-0-0 Sun Belt Conference) won its fifth consecutive match with a 3-1 victory Friday at Texas State (5-5-1, 2-3-0) in San Marcos, Texas.

Abigail Miller tied it at 1-1 for ASU in the 32nd minute.

In the 55th minute, Emma Riales scored her first career goal to give the Red Wolves a 2-1 lead. Aliyah Williamson added a goal in the 70th minute to make it 3-1.

Megan McClure finished with two saves for ASU.

UALR shuts out ULM

Jana Heinen and Allison Morrison each scored a goal for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-3-3, 2-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) in a 2-0 victory over Louisiana-Monroe (7-1-1, 1-1-1) on Friday in Monroe, La.

The Trojans extended their unbeaten streak to six matches, going 4-0-2 since Sept. 14.

Heinen scored her fourth goal of the season in the 52nd minute to give UALR a 1-0 lead.

In the 76th minute, Morrison tallied her first career goal for a 2-0 advantage.

Saskia Wagner finished with two saves for UALR.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU falls to South Alabama

Arkansas State (10-5) dropped to 1-2 in the Sun Belt Conference with a 11-25, 19-25, 25-21, 28-30 loss Friday to South Alabama (10-5, 3-0) at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Macey Putt finished with 20 kills for ASU.

Julianna Cramer had 12 assists and 12 digs, while Lauren Musante posted 22 assists. Tatum Ticknor recorded 21 digs.

UALR downed at home

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (10-5, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) lost to Troy (9-5, 2-1) 25-23, 26-28, 25-17, 25-18 on Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Nejra Hanic led the Trojans with 19 kills. Nedima Kamberovic finished with 11 kills.

Leigh Maher posted 20 digs, while Laura Jansen had 14 digs and 10 kills.

UCA loses on road

The University of Central Arkansas (3-10, 1-3 Atlantic Sun Conference) lost at Lipscomb (6-8, 3-1) 25-20, 26-24, 25-10 on Friday in Nashville, Tenn.

Lexi Miller led the Sugar Bears with 10 kills.

Anna Williams had nine digs and eight assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services