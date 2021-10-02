State's daily covid death toll ties 10-week low; hospitalizations continue to decline

The Arkansas Department of Health added six coronavirus deaths to its tally on Saturday. It was the first day since July 25 that the state reported fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths, and tied for the lowest daily total since July 21.

A total of 7,724 Arkansans have died of covid-19 since March 2020, according to state Health Department records.

Covid-19 vaccinations continue to be on the upswing in Arkansas, according to Health Department data, while the number of new cases declined for the fourth consecutive day.

During the 24-hour period ending Saturday afternoon, 12,349 vaccines were administered. That was an increase of 3,343 from Friday and up 4,421 from the previous Saturday, Sept. 25, the department reported.

Of Arkansans 12 and older, 52.5% are considered fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to Health Department data.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported 642 new covid-19 cases Saturday, 215 fewer than Friday and 370 fewer than Sept. 25. Saturday was the fifth consecutive day with fewer new cases than a week earlier.

Additionally, active cases, or cases considered currently infectious, decreased for the 21st consecutive day, falling 87 on Saturday to 9,901.

The decline comes after an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in August and September because of the delta variant of covid-19.

Arkansas has recorded 497,576 cases of covid-19 since March 2020. Of those, 479,820 are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations from covid-19 dropped for the 12th consecutive day, totaling 689. Hospitalizations had not been below 700 since July 17, when the total was 686.

Similarly, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care decreased Saturday by two to 319, the lowest level since July 20. The number of those patients on ventilators decreased by seven to 183, the lowest level since July 17.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.