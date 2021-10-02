State's hospital cases drop for 11th day; deaths rise 27

Covid-19 vaccination requirements took effect for more Arkansas hospitals Friday as new cases and hospitalizations from the virus continued declining.

The number of covid-19 patients in state hospitals fell for the 11th day in a row, while the number on ventilators dropped below 200 for the first time in more than two months.

The count of cases rose by 857, the fourth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 27, to 7,718.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said she was pleased with the decline in new cases and number of people hospitalized with the virus.

She cautioned, however, that the level of transmission in the state is still too high, and the number of people vaccinated too low, for people to stop taking precautions such as avoiding crowds and wearing a mask in public places.

"Right now, if we back off, I do not have confidence that we're not going to have an additional surge," she said.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the pace of vaccinations had increased, although it was "largely due to the availability of booster doses across the state."

"I'm hopeful the administration of booster doses will continue as well as more first and second doses to help us end this pandemic," Hutchinson said.

The number hospitalized fell by 24, to 703, its lowest level since July 17.

Falling for the fourth day in a row, the number on ventilators dropped from 211 on Thursday to 190, the lowest number since July 26.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 22, to 321, its lowest level since July 20.

The number of intensive care beds that were unoccupied statewide rose by one, to 88.

People with covid-19 made up about 29% of state patients in intensive care Friday, down from 31% a day earlier.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS

While a forthcoming federal rule will require vaccinations of workers at hospitals and other health care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid, some Arkansas hospitals already have announced their own mandates.

At hospitals where the requirements went into effect this week, few firings or suspensions for noncompliance had been reported as of Friday.

Employees at Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville and the leadership team at Jonesboro-based St. Bernards Healthcare had until Friday to be fully vaccinated.

"Today is the deadline, so we don't have final numbers yet," Washington Regional spokeswoman Natalie Hardin said in a text message.

"But as of the close of business yesterday, 99% of staff was in compliance with the vaccination policy."

She said employees not in compliance "are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

"As the federal government will require staff at all Medicare participating health care facilities to be vaccinated, Washington Regional must make sure we are in compliance," she said.

"Failure to receive the vaccine or secure an accommodation will, in this case, require termination of the employee."

St. Bernards' requirement applied to about 300 employees who make up the leadership team, spokesman Mitchell Nail said in a text message.

Of those employees, "99 percent of them are fully vaccinated," he said.

"Any leader who has elected to forgo vaccination will cease ties with St. Bernards beginning tomorrow," Nail said.

The deadline for other employees at the health system, which includes St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, CrossRidge Community Hospital in Wynne and St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas, is Nov. 1.

At the time the requirement was announced, in August, 70% of the health system's employees were vaccinated, Nail said.

"We have seen a significant uptick in employee vaccinations since the announcement, and we look forward to them becoming fully vaccinated in the coming weeks; which at minimum, is a five-week process," he said.

Arkansas Children's CEO Marcy Doderer announced in July that her organization's upper-level staff members would have to be fully vaccinated by Thursday.

An Aug. 27 memo extended the requirement, with the same deadline, to all medical staff members.

Arkansas Children's spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said in an email Thursday that 84.8% of all the health system's employees had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, and 10 had been granted medical or religious exemptions.

"There have been no voluntary or involuntary terminations as a result of our vaccination campaign," DeMillo said.

The system includes Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale.

Asked Friday whether all members of the leadership team and medical staff were in compliance with the requirement, Arkansas Children's spokeswoman Nicole Huddleston responded in an email: "All leaders are in compliance, yes."

Mercy health system spokeswoman Mardi Taylor said this week that Mercy employees who weren't in compliance with a vaccination requirement would be suspended without pay starting Friday, then terminated after 28 days if they still hadn't complied.

"The majority have been vaccinated, with only a small percentage facing suspension and/or termination," Taylor said in an email Friday.

The Missouri-based health system, with hospitals in Rogers, Fort Smith and Berryville, has 5,700 employees in Arkansas.

Vaccination requirements take effect Friday of next week at Conway Regional Health System and Nov. 1 at CHI St. Vincent and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.

Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas, which has 22 clinics in Benton, Washington and Boone counties, "lost a few employees" over its requirement to be fully vaccinated by Thursday, CEO Jason Wilson said in a statement, "but our amazing team has worked together to fill in and cover those losses."

A LATER PEAK

The total number of people hospitalized in the Arkansas with covid-19 hit an all-time high of 1,459 on Aug. 16, but the peak during the summer surge didn't arrive until the middle of last month for St. Bernards Medical Center, Nail said.

"I think there's just a little bit of a lag in northeast Arkansas," Nail said.

"When we didn't go up as quickly as the other parts of state, we were kind of hoping, well maybe we'll get to avoid this, but looking at our vaccination rates, we knew that wasn't going to happen."

He said the number of covid-19 patients at the hospital rose last month to 99, which was short of its peak of more than 100 covid-19 patients during the winter surge.

Over the past several days, however, he said the number had been "dropping precipitously," falling to 57 as of Friday.

Another encouraging trend: Only about a third of the hospitals' ICU patients were on ventilators, down from 80% at one point.

On the other hand, he said 11 covid-19 patients had died in the past week.

"I do think the vaccination rates are improving," Nail said.

"I think also in terms of the virus, itself I think the virus is kind of running its course in waves. The part that you don't want to run the risk of is having a third wave here, so that's why vaccination plays such an important role.

"We expected aftershocks from that first wave, but honestly we got a full blown earthquake in the second one."

FORECAST RELEASED

In an "issue brief" released Friday, researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay. W. Boozman College of Public Health predicted new state cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from covid-19 would continue to decline this month.

Still, they predicted the death toll would rise to 8,213 -- an increase of 495 compared with the number as of Friday -- by Oct. 26.

"The current pandemic appears to be on the downside of an exponential growth curve, and will likely continue to decline until it finds a steady-state similar to April and May of 2021," the researchers wrote.

"The real question now is: will the pandemic behave in a wave fashion with repeated surges and declines, with each surge having a smaller crest or simply reach a low point and remain there."

DEATHS EXAMINED

Meanwhile, a report by the San Francisco-based Kaiser Family Foundation on Friday found a greater number of virus deaths among people 65 and older from July 1 to Sept. 25 in Arkansas and other states with low vaccination rates than in states where the vaccination rates were higher.

Among the 38 states analyzed, Arkansas' 198 deaths per 100,000 people in that age group was the second-highest rate, behind Florida, among the 38 states that were analyzed.

Its vaccination rate -- 72.8% of Arkansans age 65 and older fully vaccinated as of Wednesday -- was the second-lowest, after West Virginia's.

"Death rates were similarly high in Alabama (182), Georgia (150), and Nevada (164), where vaccination rates are well below the national average for older adults," the report's authors wrote.

"The death rate in those four states combined was nearly 2 times the national average."

"Conversely, states with the highest vaccination rates for older adults – Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Massachusetts – experienced comparatively low death rates among older adults during the Delta surge," the authors wrote.

"For example, in Massachusetts, where 88.8% of older adults have been vaccinated, the death rate was 28 per 100,000 adults 65 and older, a rate about 7 times lower than that of Arkansas during the study period."

West Virginia's death rate, however, was below the national average of 93 deaths per 100,000 residents age 65 and older, the authors noted.

Still, in all, the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates had 2.6 times more deaths per 100,000 residents age 65 and older than the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates.

"Had the death rate in the 10 least vaccinated states been the same as the death rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, there would have been 7,623 fewer deaths among older adults during this period in these 10 states, a 61.7% reduction from the actual number of deaths (12,363)," the authors wrote.

ACTIVE CASES FALL

The increase in Arkansas' case count was lower by more than 500 than the one the previous Friday.

As a result, the average daily increase in the count over a rolling seven-day period, already at its lowest level since the week ending July 12, fell to 816.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases that were considered active fell by 397, to 9,988.

It was the 20th day in a row the number had decreased, bringing it below 10,000 for the first time since July 16.

According to rankings on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas' number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the seven-day span ending Thursday was the country's 19th-lowest among the states and the District of Columbia, down from the 20th-lowest the week ending Wednesday.

Its number of new covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents continued to be the 15th-highest, however.

Within Arkansas, Washington County had the most new cases on Friday, 102, followed by Pulaski County, which had 90, and Benton County, which had 82.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 496,934.

Dillaha said 23 of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month, and the other four occurred in August.

She said 8.9% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Thursday, down from the 9.2% that was initially reported for the week ending Wednesday and a high during the summer of 16.3% the week ending Aug. 4.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with covid-19 in the state grew Friday by 69, to 26,510.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by five, to 2,740.

VACCINATIONS UP

At 9,006, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by 4,304 than the one a week earlier.

Dillaha said the doses added Friday included 1,823 first doses, 2,314 second doses and 4,848 third doses.

Information on the dose number was missing for 21 of the doses, she said.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 7,330, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 15.

For first doses, the average rose for the second day in a row, to 1,691.

That was still down from a recent high of 8,662 a day the week ending Aug. 6, however.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans of all ages who had received at least one vaccine dose grew Friday by 2,258, to 1,683,950, representing about 55.8% of the state's population.

The number of fully vaccinated rose by 2,907, to 1,378,871, or about 45.7% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its population who had received at least one vaccine dose and 42nd -- ahead of Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Idaho, Wyoming and West Virginia -- in the percentage of fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 64.6% of people had received at least one dose, and 55.7% were fully vaccinated.