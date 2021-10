WARREN 45, STAR CITY 15

STAR CITY -- Jumping out to a 34-7 lead before halftime, Warren (4-1, 2-0 4A-8) walked away with an easy win against Star City (3-2 1-1 4A-8).

Jared Payne had a notable night for the Lumberjacks, scoring 2 touchdowns, including a 40-yard pick-six interception return. Riley Cornish also threw three touchdowns for Warren.